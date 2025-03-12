A closer look at the six rookies racing in Formula One in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Formula One season will feature six drivers entering their first campaign in the sport.

Here, the PA news agency runs the rule over the rookies.

Kimi Antonelli

The prodigious Italian teenager has huge shoes to fill. From the moment Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari, the talented young driver was the favourite to take his Mercedes seat. He was fast-tracked to F2 last season and enjoyed a solid campaign, highlighted by sprint victory at Silverstone and a stunning race win in Hungary. After being confirmed as Hamilton’s replacement, Antonelli crashed in his first F1 practice at Monza – hardly ideal timing – but a better run in Mexico should give him confidence. There will be huge attention on the 18-year-old as he takes the wheel at one of the sport’s leading teams.

Liam Lawson

Partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull has proven to be no easy task and New Zealander Liam Lawson is the latest to attempt to crack it. Sergio Perez’s four-season run with the team was brought to an end after a dismal season by the Mexican and Lawson got the nod over Yuki Tsunoda to be promoted from Racing Bulls. Lawson has been parachuted into F1 in each of the last two seasons – temporarily replacing Daniel Ricciardo after injury in 2023 and permanently taking his seat after his poor form during the last campaign. The 23-year-old has shown grit and plenty of race craft in his 11 Grands Prix but will now need to prove he can keep pace with four-time world champion Verstappen.

Oliver Bearman

The British teenager announced himself to the F1 world with a stunning drive to finish seventh after being parachuted in to replace Carlos Sainz for his debut for Ferrari at last season’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. It was a drive Verstappen labelled “incredible” and Bearman would go on to compete in two further races – twice replacing Kevin Magnussen at Haas. The Ferrari academy driver, 19, had done enough to secure a permanent Haas seat for 2025 and plenty of attention will be on a driver many are touting as a possible long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

Jack Doohan

The Australian has been a reserve driver at Alpine since 2023 and now steps up to the top table after replacing Esteban Ocon. Son of five-time motorcycle world champion, Mick, Doohan knows a thing or two about racing and has a host of F3 and F2 race wins on his CV. The 22-year-old made his F1 debut at the season-concluding race in Abu Dhabi, finishing 15th, and will hope to kick on alongside Pierre Gasly. He has perhaps not been helped by Alpine’s signing of Franco Colapinto – who impressed when finishing last season with Williams – as reserve driver. Doohan has already faced questions about the looming shadow of the Argentinian and could do with starting the season well to put that talk to bed.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Arriving into F1 as F2 champion should give Bortoleto a heap of confidence and he may well need it given Sauber’s struggles last season. The 20-year-old is the first Brazilian to compete in F1 full-time since Felipe Massa in 2017 and will hope to make his mark alongside veteran Nico Hulkenberg. Bortoleto has tasted victory at almost every level, backing up 2023’s F3 title with last season’s F2 success. Sauber made their move and the talented youngster will hope he has a car which allows him to showcase his ability.

Isack Hadjar

The latest product of the Red Bull junior driver programme to reach F1, Frenchman Hadjar takes over from Lawson at Racing Bulls. He was pipped to the F2 title by Bortoleto last season but his four wins and four further podiums were enough to convince Christian Horner that the “raw talent” was worth a seat in F1.