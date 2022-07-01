Lewis Hamilton removes nose stud for opening practice at British Grand Prix

His jewellery stand-off with the FIA has been ongoing since April’s Australian Grand Prix.

Philip Duncan
Friday 01 July 2022 13:31
Lewis Hamilton (pictured) removed his nose stud ahead of opening practice for the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA Images).
Lewis Hamilton (pictured) removed his nose stud ahead of opening practice for the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA Images).
(PA Wire)

Lewis Hamilton has avoided potential action from Formula One’s governing body by removing his nose stud for opening practice at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s jewellery stand-off with the FIA has been ongoing since April’s Australian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion was granted a number of medical exemptions by the FIA relating to the taking out of the nose stud – which he said could not be easily removed. His latest exemption expired on Thursday.

Hamilton conducted his media duties at Silverstone with the item of jewellery still in place, but the FIA has confirmed to the PA news agency that it has been taken it out for the opening action of the weekend.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during a press conference ahead of the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Tim Goode/PA Images).
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Hamilton would have been required to see the stewards if he did not comply with the FIA. Formula One’s regulator want to enforce the rule on safety grounds.

While a number of options were available to the stewards – including a reprimand, fine or the docking of championship points – the worst-case scenario for Hamilton was a suspension for a breach of the rules.

Speaking on Thursday, Hamilton said: “It is kind of crazy with all that is going on in the world, that this is the focus for people.

“I would say it is worrying. We have so much bigger fish to fry. We need to focus on other important areas.

“I will be racing this weekend and working with the FIA. The matter is not massively important so I will work with [FIA president] Mohammed [ben Sulayem] and his team to progress forward.”

Hamilton was afforded a two-race medical exemption at the Miami Grand Prix on May 8 – to the seventh round of the campaign in Monaco on May 29.

A second extension was then agreed, but the FIA were not prepared to grant a further exemption.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in