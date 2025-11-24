Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has urged Lewis Hamilton to "calm down" following the seven-time world champion’s latest public critique of his own performance.

Hamilton recently described his inaugural season with the Italian outfit as the worst of his 19-year career, a sentiment expressed in the wake of a challenging Las Vegas Grand Prix where he qualified last.

The 40-year-old driver also admitted he was eager for the year to conclude, with two rounds remaining in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and confessed he was not looking forward to the next season either.

However, Vasseur offered a more measured perspective, stating: "I understand the reaction from Lewis just after the race. But he has to calm down and be focused on the next two races."

Vasseur acknowledged Hamilton’s pace in practice sessions, but highlighted the difficulty of recovering from a poor starting position.

open image in gallery Fred Vasseur has urged Lewis Hamilton to ‘calm down’ ( AP )

"Lewis was there in practice and the pace was good, but starting from 20th is not the best way to have good results," he explained.

"For now, we have to calm down. To jump out of the car and make the first comments, it is always a bit too much."

Hamilton’s difficult debut campaign for Ferrari reached a low point in Sin City, where he posted the slowest time in qualifying.

Despite this, he managed to climb to 10th by the end of the race, later upgraded to eighth following the disqualifications of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, though he crossed the line nearly a minute behind winner Max Verstappen.

Currently, Hamilton trails team-mate Charles Leclerc by 74 points in the drivers’ standings and is still awaiting his first podium for Ferrari. He has been out-qualified by Leclerc in 17 of his 22 appearances this season.

Ferrari has slipped to fourth in the constructors’ championship, 53 points behind Mercedes.

When questioned about the Scuderia’s chances of securing a runners-up spot, a dejected Hamilton responded: "At this rate, with my performance, we don’t (have a chance). I have had 22 bad weekends (this season) so I anticipate another couple."

Hamilton is set to return to his Ferrari cockpit in Doha on Friday, where compatriot Norris will be vying for his maiden world crown.

The British driver could clinch the title if he outscores both Red Bull’s Verstappen and McLaren team-mate Piastri by at least two points over the weekend.