Lewis Hamilton feels "fantastic" after securing his best result of the 2022 Formula One season despite having to complete the French Grand Prix without being able to rehydrate because of a drinks bottle problem in his Mercedes.

In his 300th Formula One appearance, Hamilton followed world champion and championship leader Max Verstappen home for second place at the Circuit Paul Ricard and a fourth podium in succession.

Teammate George Russell was third after he fought his way past Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull with three laps remaining.

The seven-time world champion revealed afterwards he was without hydration for a sweltering race - track temperatures were mid 50Cs - after a malfunction with his drinks bottle.

But despite estimating he lost “probably around three kilos” as a result, it didn't dampen his spirits after a fine weekend, both individually and for the team.

“I feel fantastic," he said afterwards. "I was a bit dehydrated but I don’t really drink in the race. I tried it and there was nothing coming out. What a day, what a weekend, just so proud of the team.

"Getting results like this is about the whole package, we know we don’t have the pace but reliability is a fundamental part of the process. George did a great job and it’s really special for us.

“We were nine-tenths off in quali but for some reason our race-pace is better, I can’t answer why. But that’s the most important pace the majority of the time.

“We don’t know why we had a bigger gap but we definitely weren’t expecting that. In the race it was great to keep [Sergio] Perez at bay.”