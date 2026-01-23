Lewis Hamilton braced for ‘huge challenge’ of new season regulation change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton said he is braced for the biggest regulation change of his career ahead of a make-or-break season with Ferrari.

The 41-year-old will enter his second campaign driving for the Italian giants following an underwhelming year where he failed to land a single podium for the first time in his career.

However, Hamilton will hope that a complete overhaul of the sport’s technical rulebook can provide him with a chance to revive his fortunes and fight for a record eighth world championship.

Ferrari unveiled the first images of their new car on Friday – before Hamilton completed a number of laps at the team’s private Fiorano test track – prior to next week’s behind-closed-doors test at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

The chassis, engine, fuel and tyres are all new for the 11 teams this year, and Hamilton said: “The 2026 season represents a huge challenge for everyone, probably the biggest regulation change I have experienced in my career.

“When a new era begins everything revolves around development, growth as a team, and moving forward in the same direction.

“As a driver, being involved from the very start in the development of such a different car has been a particularly fascinating challenge, working closely with the engineers to help define a clear direction.

“It will be an extremely important year from a technical perspective, with the driver playing a central role in energy management, understanding the new systems and contributing to the car’s development. It is a challenge we face together as a team.”

In his debut season in red, Hamilton was out-qualified by Charles Leclerc 19 times in 24 appearances. Hamilton ended the year 86 points behind his team-mate in the championship.

He will have a new race engineer for the forthcoming season – which begins in Australia on March 8 – after he parted company with Riccardo Adami.