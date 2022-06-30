The jewellery saga rumbles on. When question marks surrounding a rule first formed in 2005 rose to the surface at the Australian Grand Prix in April, not many took it serious. Least of all Lewis Hamilton.

Now on the eve of the British Grand Prix - a race Hamilton has won eight times - the Mercedes star faces the prospect, in theory, of being barred from participating this weekend at Silverstone.

But after nearly four months, how have we got to this point? What has Hamilton said on the matter thus far? And what are the options open to the stewards should the seven-time world champion not remove his nose stud come first practice on Friday?

April 2022

Eyebrows are raised as a line about jewellery is present in race director Niels Wittich’s pre-weekend notes before the Australian Grand Prix.

The safety regulation, first introduced in 2005, has been mentioned in Appendix L (Chapter III, Article 5) of the FIA’s International Sporting Code for a number of years - but has never been enforced.

In full it reads: “The wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start.”

Hamilton ignored these notes, pointedly. He drove in Melbourne with piercings in both ears and a nose stud and later said: “I don’t have any plans on removing them. I feel they are personal things. You should be able to be who you are. There’s stuff that I can’t move.

“I literally can’t take these out [pointing to piercings on his right ear]. They’re literally welded on so I’d have to get them chopped off or something. So they’ll be staying”.

Hamilton said in April he has no plans to remove his jewellery (AFP via Getty Images)

May 2022

More detail is given by Wittich in his Miami race notes about a rule which is a topic of importance for new FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem.

The note reads: “Metallic objects, such as jewellery, in contact with the skin can reduce heat transmission protection and thus may increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire.”

Hamilton’s reaction this time was even more stark. The 37-year-old turned up to pre-race press commitments wearing a number of necklaces and rings on his hand. He described the FIA’s supposed clampdown as an “unnecessary spat.”

“I feel almost like it’s a step backwards”, he said. “If you think of the steps we are taking as a sport and the more important issues and causes we need to be focused on. I think we’ve made such great strides as a sport. This is such a small thing. I’ve been in the sport for 16 years, I’ve been wearing jewellery for 16 years.

“In the car I only have my earrings on and my nose ring, which I can’t even remove. It seems unnecessary for us to get into this spat.”

Hamilton did say his door would be open to communicate and compromise with Ben Sulayem. He was then afforded a two-race medical exemption to Monaco on May 29. In the principality, a further month extension to the deadline was announced.

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem is keen to enforce the ban on jewellery (Getty Images)

June 2022

After races in Baku and Montreal, Formula 1’s return to where it all began at Silverstone is shrouded in uncertainty surrounding the sport’s biggest star and his participation.

Something has to give. Either Hamilton will have to remove the nose stud in order to compete, or further concessions will have to be made by the FIA.

The options available to the stewards should Hamilton still have his nose stud in place are numerous, with the most likely being a reprimand or a fine. Yet the worst-case scenario - albeit the most unlikely - for Hamilton is indeed a race suspension for breaking the rules, meaning he could not take part in qualifying on Saturday.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this month, Hamilton said: “Honestly, I feel like there’s just way too much time and energy being given to this.

“The rule came in in 2005. I think we’ve all worn jewellery throughout our careers in Formula One. It’s not been a problem in the past and there’s no reason for it to necessarily be a problem now.

“It definitely is positive that we’re working with the FIA and I think they’re accommodating a little bit at the moment. But we shouldn’t have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We’ve definitely got bigger fish to fry.”

Hamilton is set to speak at the pre-race press conference later today. What he says next could well be the deciding factor.