Lewis Hamilton takes out nose stud as Mercedes star backs down in F1 jewellery row

The seven-time world champion faced the prospect of missing Sunday’s race if he did not comply with the FIA regulations

Kieran Jackson
Silverstone
Friday 01 July 2022 13:44
<p>Lewis Hamilton (pictured) removed his nose stud ahead of opening practice for the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA Images).</p>

Lewis Hamilton has backed down in his row with Formula 1 over jewellery with the Mercedes star taking out his nose stud for first practice at the British Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion faced the prospect of missing Sunday’s race if he did not comply with the FIA regulations, with a new deadline expiring on Thursday.

But the 37-year-old has now complied with the rules, with an FIA spokesman saying: “The stud has gone.”

Hamilton was afforded a two-race medical exemption at the Miami Grand Prix on 8 May – to the seventh round of the campaign in Monaco on May 29 – to remove the item of jewellery which he says is not easy to take out. A second extension was then agreed.

But if Hamilton kept his nose stud in place for first practice on Friday, and further concessions were not granted by the FIA, Hamilton was likely to be summoned to the stewards.

While a number of options would have been available to the stewards – including a reprimand or fine – the worst-case scenario for Hamilton was a suspension for breaking the rules, with such a breach meaning he would have been ineligible to take part in qualifying on Saturday for his home race.

Hamilton stated at his pre-race press conference on Thursday that he would be racing this weekend, adding that the matter “is not massively important.”

“With all due respect it’s kind of crazy to think that with everything going on the world, that’s the focus for people,” he said.

“It’s worrying – we’ve got bigger fish to fry. We’ve really got to start focusing on more important areas.

“I will be racing this weekend. I’m working with the FIA. The matter is not massively important, I’ll work with Mohammed and his team to take the next steps forward.”

