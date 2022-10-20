Jump to content

Lando Norris insists he would beat Lewis Hamilton if they were team-mates

The McLaren driver backed himself when asked whether he could beat the seven-time world champion in the same car

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Thursday 20 October 2022 12:28
"I don't look at it as a dry spell"- Lewis Hamilton dismisses recent struggles

Lando Norris believes he could beat Lewis Hamilton if the pair were Formula 1 team-mates in the future.

The McLaren driver, who signed a lucrative new deal with the Woking-based team at the start of the year until 2025, is currently seventh in the 2022 Drivers Standings, 79 points behind Hamilton in sixth.

Hamilton, who is yet to win a race this year in a frustrating year for Mercedes, has a good relationship with compatriot Norris, often praising his driving skills on team radio.

Yet Norris - coming to the end of his fourth season in F1 and 15 years Hamilton’s junior - insists he could beat the seven-time world champion if they were team-mates in the same car.

Ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix, asked the question directly in a video for British GQ, Norris said: “That’s a tough question - I’ve got to say yes.

“By no means would it be easy. Lewis is one of the greatest ever.

“But if you want to do well, you’ve got to believe you’re better than the rest.”

Lando Norris believes he could beat Lewis Hamilton if the pair were Formula 1 team-mates

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Hamilton benefited from Norris’ error not to pit for wet tyres in the final laps of last year’s Russian Grand Prix, as the 22-year-old looked set for his first race win in Formula 1.

While Hamilton won the race, Norris finished seventh and he is still yet to taste victory on top of the podium in Formula 1.

The McLaren man has struggled to keep pace with the top three teams this season in a car grappling for peak performance, though he is 23 points ahead of closest challenger Esteban Ocon with four races to go this season.

