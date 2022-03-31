Lewis Hamilton has warned that drivers could easily be distracted by the ‘hardcore’ party scene in Las Vegas, after the Nevada city was confirmed as the host of the third Formula 1 race in the United States from 2023 onwards.

Sin City last hosted an F1 grand prix in the 1980s but will re-join the calendar in November next year, in a night race which will see drivers speeding along its notorious strip at speeds of over 200-miles-per-hour.

CEO Stefano Domenicali referred to the event as a ‘spectacular’ step forward for Formula 1, which has seen its American audience surge in recent years thanks to the success of the behind-the-scenes Drive to Survive series on Netflix. The season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 18 March was the most watched race since 1995 in the US, according to ESPN viewing figures.

In a video posted to its social media channels, F1 recorded its drivers’ reactions to the announcement, and seven-time world champion Hamilton light-heartedly suggested that the party scene may prove too distracting in Las Vegas.

“Knowing that it’s a real party city, it’s difficult for a racing driver!”, the 37-year-old said. “How am I going to focus that weekend? There’s going to be so much going on. It’s going to be a pretty hardcore event.”

Hamilton’s fears seem to have strong foundations, with various rivals discussing their party plans immediately after finding out about the new race.

“I’m sure that some drivers will spend some money at the casino, and hopefully try to gain in back on Sunday,” said four-time world champions Sebastian Vettel, who will race for the first time in the 2022 season at the upcoming Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne after missing the opening two rounds after a positive Covid-19 test.

“Let’s meet at the casino!”, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon said, while McLaren driver Lando Norris added: “Red and black baby! All my earnings will be going on number four!”

Mick Schumacher, of American-owned team Haas, said: “I think you’ll find a few drivers in the casino, me being one of them.” “I cannot believe it,” AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly said. “Are we going to take that main road? No way! That’s going to be insane.”

Current champion Max Verstappen is looking forward to the event too, “A few drivers might not wake up for the race itself,” he said. “It’s going to be unbelievable. Let’s give it two weeks break before and after.”

The third round of the 2022 Formula 1 season takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia on the weekend of 8 April.