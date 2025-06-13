Makers of new F1 film say they could not have done it without Lewis Hamilton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The makers of Formula One’s new Hollywood blockbuster said they could not have made their film without the input of Lewis Hamilton.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is an executive producer on the Brad Pitt movie, titled “F1”, which is released in the United Kingdom on June 25.

Hamilton has been heavily involved in the script – which sees 61-year-old Pitt play the role of veteran driver Sonny Hayes returning to the F1 grid after a long absence – to ensure the film is as authentic as possible.

Joseph Kosinski, the man behind Top Gun: Maverick and director of the F1 movie, said at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix: “Lewis was the first person I reached out to when I had the initial idea for this.

“I sent him an email and just said, ‘I want to tell a story in your world. I want to make it as authentic as possible. Will you help me?’ And luckily Lewis said ‘Yes’.

“He was involved in all the technical details with fascinating advice. In Hungary, for instance, he said, ‘If Brad’s going to let someone pass during a blue flag and he wants it to be as tight as possible, he’s going to only do that at turn six’.

“That kind of detail from a seven-time world champion who lives and breathes this world every day, I couldn’t have got that from anywhere else.

“But Lewis also contributed to the story. There is a part in the film where Sonny Hayes talks about why he races and almost the spiritual side of it. And that also was inspired by a conversation with Lewis. So his involvement has been amazing. And we couldn’t make the film without him.”

Pitt’s fictional rookie team-mate Joshua Pearce is played by British actor Damson Idris. Filming has taken place across multiple races over the last two seasons, and F1 chiefs hope the movie will follow the popularity of Netflix’s Drive To Survive series in cracking America.