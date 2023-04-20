For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton admits it could be a “long time” until Mercedes catch Red Bull this season with the reigning world champions dominant in the opening three races of the 2023 campaign.

The seven-time F1 world champion, who has not won a race since December 2021 in Saudi Arabia, was on the podium for the first time this season in Australia three weeks’ ago.

But Max Verstappen, who coasted to last season’s World Championship, won in Melbourne – adding to his opening-race victory in Bahrain – while his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was victorious in the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia.

It means Perez – currently second in the standings – looks set to be Verstappen’s closest challenger this season, with the rapid RB19 at times lapping a second quicker than the rest of the field.

Hamilton, whose contract at Mercedes expires at the end of the season, was not overly optimistic about Mercedes’ chances of hauling in Red Bill’s hefty advantage.

“I‘m aware that it could take a long time to catch a car - if you look at the Red Bull, is just going to continue to evolve most likely," Hamilton said.

"Although some cars do plateau in terms of performance, when you get to some point, it can’t just keep going. But maybe it can.

"They’ve got a great team around them, so I’m sure they’ll continue to add downforce.

"We’ve got to make sure when we do make the change, hopefully the job isn’t too far and it’s going to take us the rest of the year for sure to potentially close that gap.”

Lewis Hamilton admits it could take a “long time” to catch Max Verstappen and Red Bull (Getty Images)

However, history shows that Mercedes are capable of developing their car quickly, with updates in the works for a new-look W14 after Toto Wolff admitted his team had to ditch their unique car philosophy.

"There’s a part of me that’s just hopeful that we find the trick and we’re straight onto the right track that’s not far away from the others," Hamilton added.

"We’ve shown in the past that we can develop quickly, and I hope that that’s the case as the potential of the car opens up.

"The guys can go full steam ahead in that direction. I’m grateful that they are open to making a shift and not being stuck with what we have."

After a month-long break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, F1 returns next week with the first sprint weekend of the new season in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (28-30 April).