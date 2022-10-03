For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton could extend his contract at Mercedes by “another five years”, says team CEO Toto Wolff.

The seven-time world champion’s current deal expires at the end of next season but the 37-year-old has already publicly stated his desire to continue his Formula 1 career into his 40s.

Despite a difficult season for Hamilton - where he is still looking for his first race win - the Brit has quashed talk of retirement as Mercedes look to bounce back next year after a torrid 2022 campaign.

Wolff, who has worked with Hamilton since the British driver joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, says there is “no doubt” that a contract extension will be agreed and also described Hamilton as the “greatest personality Formula 1 has ever had.”

“The advantage is we speak a lot together,” Wolff told David Coulthard, in an interview for Channel 4. “Just last week we sat down and he says ‘look, I have another five years in me, how do you see that?’

“He’s the shining star on and off track. I think we would lose the greatest personality that Formula 1 ever had.

“Over time we have just grown together,” Wolff added. “We are totally transparent with each other. Lewis will be the first one to say ‘I can’t do this anymore’, because I feel I haven’t got the reactions anymore, or I’ve just lost fun doing it and there is another generation growing up that is just very strong.

Lewis Hamilton could extend his deal by “another five years”, says Toto Wolff (Getty Images)

“So I have no doubt that whatever we agree on a contract extension, which is going to happen, that we both are always going to discuss, very openly, what does the future hold.”

Hamilton is currently sixth in the Driver Standings on 170 points after finishing ninth in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix but now heads to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix - a race he has won five times.

Wolff was not scheduled to attend the Japanese Grand Prix but admitted he could now make the trip to Suzuka as a result of the cost-cap row, with the FIA’s findings set to be revealed on Wednesday.