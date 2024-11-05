Lewis Hamilton’s final races at Mercedes F1 confirmed after mysterious radio message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mercedes have said there are no plans for Lewis Hamilton to be absent from the next race in Las Vegas following the seven-time world champion’s mysterious radio message after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton endured one of the worst performances of his glittering career in Interlagos – crossing the line of Sunday’s rain-lashed race in 10th.

“That was a disaster of a weekend, guys,” he said on the radio. “The worst the car has ever been. Thank you for contributing to try and great job to all the guys at the pit-stop.

“If this is the last time I get to perform it was a shame it wasn’t great but (I am) grateful for you.”

One theory is that Hamilton may have been acknowledging Mercedes staff who were present in Brazil but will not be at the remaining three rounds in Las Vegas (23 November), Qatar (1 December) and Abu Dhabi (8 December).

Another is that Hamilton was reacting to his final race in Brazil for the Silver Arrows.

But the cryptic message has led some to believe that the 39-year-old is ready to call a premature end to his Mercedes career ahead of his switch to Ferrari next year.

However, Mercedes have indicated to the PA news agency that there are no such plans for the British driver to be replaced.

Lewis Hamilton is set to compete in the last three races of the season with Mercedes ( Getty Images )

Hamilton was knocked out of the opening phase of qualifying for the second time in three races and then scored just one point in treacherous conditions that he would have been expected to revel in.

Hamilton finished 50 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen, who started behind him on the grid, and 27 sec adrift of team-mate George Russell, who crossed the line in fourth.

“At least one (Mercedes) car was behaving,” said Hamilton after the race.

“It’s like a plank of wood. There’s no suspension. It’s just bouncing on the tyres, everywhere. Can’t get on the power anywhere… I could happily go take a holiday.”

Hamilton, who ended a two-and-a-half year winless streak at the British Grand Prix in July, is seventh in the world championship, 203 points behind Verstappen and a place and two points back from Russell.