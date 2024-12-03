Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton will leave a legacy at Mercedes that “transcends our sport” as the F1 star prepares for his final race for the Silver Arrows this weekend.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who has won six of his titles with Mercedes, will bring the curtain down on his 12-year stint with the team at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton, who will be 40 in January, will move to Ferrari next year. Wolff, who has been Mercedes team principal throughout the Briton’s time with the team, paid tribute to Hamilton’s work on and off the track in an emotional letter, posted on Mercedes’ website on Tuesday.

Wolff begins: “After 12 incredible years, we get ready to write the final chapter in our racing story with Lewis this weekend. It has been quite a journey. When we first started working together in 2013, we couldn’t have imagined what was to come.

“Six Drivers’ World Championships. Eight Constructors’ titles. Eighty-four wins. Seventy-eight pole positions. One hundred and fifty-three podium finishes. The most successful driver and team partnership in F1 history. Many highs that we have enjoyed. Some crushing lows that we’ve overcome together.”

Wolff then emphasised the work Hamilton has done off-track, with a nod to Misson 44 set up by the British driver with the aim of creating more inclusion and diversity within motorsport.

“Our relationship has meant so much more than just numbers and statistics, though,” Wolff continues. “It is a legacy that transcends our sport, with a lasting impact beyond the racetrack.

“One that has strived to increase diversity in our sport. To fight for inclusion. Lewis has been the catalyst for so much of this and we have been honoured and proud to work hand-in-hand with him. That work won’t stop at the end of this year. But it began because of the impetus led by Lewis.

“This weekend is a celebration. A celebration of everything that we have accomplished together. Lewis’ association with Mercedes goes back 26 years. Every lap of his career so far has been powered by the three-pointed star.

“We will honour this unparalleled story in Abu Dhabi and across the following week as we visit Kuala Lumpur, Stuttgart, then finally Brixworth and Brackley. And honour it knowing that, while this phase of our relationship is coming to an end, Lewis will always be a part of our family.”

Lewis Hamilton won six F1 world championships with Mercedes (pictured: celebrating his last title in 2020 with Toto Wolff) ( Getty Images )

Hamilton endured a race to forget last time out in Qatar – with a false start, puncture and speeding penalty – but Wolff insists the team and Hamilton are focused on finishing off their time together on a high.

Wolff concludes: “For now, though, our full focus is on the race weekend. There is no better way to mark the end of our time together than with a strong performance on the track. The entire team is focused on adding one more highlight to the reel. We also want to end the season on the front foot.

“That will help us carry momentum into the winter and onwards as we open the next chapter in our story in 2025. With George as the senior driver and Kimi as an exciting rookie talent, our future is bright. But let’s end this present chapter in the right way.

“Thank you, Lewis: for one final time, let’s do this. Toto.”

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur insisted after the Qatar Grand Prix that he was “not worried at all” by Hamilton’s form ahead of next year, with the Brit on course to record his worst championship position in 18 seasons in the sport.