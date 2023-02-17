For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his helmet design for the 2023 F1 season will be combination of yellow and purple.

The seven-time world champion, who is entering his 11th season with Mercedes, is looking to bounce back this year after a disappointing 2022 when he did not win a single race, the first time he has gone a whole F1 season without a triumph.

That followed a thrilling 2021 title battle where Hamilton was denied a record eighth world title on the final lap of the final race in controversial circumstances in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his 2023 helmet design (Lewis Hamilton / Twitter)

Hamilton wore a purple helmet in 2021 before switching to a yellow design last year, the colour he sported as a junior and in his first years in F1.

And alongside photos of his new helmet on his Instagram page, Hamilton said of his 2023 colour-scheme: “Going with both yellow and purple this year.

“Love how they look together and how sick it looks against the black car. Keeping the rainbow accents too, always.”

Hamilton has previously displayed rainbows on his helmet and car during races in countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 38-year-old insists he would not be silenced by the FIA’s new regulation banning drivers from making “political, religious of personal” statements without prior approval.

Speaking at Mercedes’ 2023 car launch on Wednesday - as they unveiled a return to a black livery - Hamilton said: “Nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I am passionate about and the issues that there are.

“I feel the sport does have a responsibility to speak out on things and raise awareness on certain topics, particularly as we travel to all these places, so nothing changes for me.

“It would be silly to say that I would want to take penalty points for speaking out on things.

“But I am still going to be speaking my mind. We have this platform and there are still a lot of things that we need to tackle.

“The support of Stefano (Domenicali) has been amazing and all the drivers are very much aligned on freedom of speech.”