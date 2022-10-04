Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Why did Lewis Hamilton tell his mechanics ‘you need to listen to me’ about tyres?

The Mercedes driver was heard making an apparent complaint about his tyres during the race at Marina Bay

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 04 October 2022 15:33
Comments
<p>Lewis Hamilton finished ninth in Singapore </p>

Lewis Hamilton finished ninth in Singapore

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton has explained that his frustration during the Singapore Grand Prix was due to being a new set of intermediate tyres, rather than the scrubbed set that he would have preferred.

Hamilton was heard complaining on the radio to his team during the race at Marina Bay about the tyre strategy employed.

“I told you about these tyres, in the future you need to listen to me – no grip,” the Mercedes driver said to his mechanics.

Speculation during the race suggested that the seven-time world champion might have preferred to begin on full wet tyres on a damp evening in Singapore.

But Hamilton has clarified that he was happy to begin on intermediates, with the decision to switch to a new set, rather than tyres on which he had already done at least a lap, the cause of his frustration.

Recommended

“I wanted to start with scrubbed [intermediates] and then I wanted to go to soft,” the 37-year-old explained.

“I did the laps to the grid on the scrubbed inters and it was better. Then we put the [new] inters on and they were terrible – it took several laps for the temperatures to come up.

“We can’t fire up our tyres as quick as the others for some reason, on slicks or wets. And we don’t really understand why.

“There’s something going on there in terms of temperatures because on a long run in the dry we’ve got good longevity.”

Hamilton finished ninth in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix

(AP)

Scrubbed tyres tend to warm up faster than a new set.

Hamilton produced a relatively untidy drive in difficult conditions in Singapore, eventually finishing ninth.

The British driver collided with a wall while attempting to launch a move on Carlos Sainz on the 33rd lap of the race, leading to a change of front wing and drop down the field.

A subsquent lock-up allowed Max Verstappen to pass him late on.

“I knew it was all over from then, but these things happen,” said Hamilton of his crash. “I’m not going to punish myself for a mistake.

Recommended

“It was very tricky conditions for everyone and I think the problems we have with this car are magnified in the rain. It’s a very hard car to drive in the rain.

“For the first couple of corners, [after the crash] it felt normal, but then sparks started to come off [the wing]. Then it just failed.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in