Ex-Formula 1 driver Mika Hakkinen believes Lewis Hamilton may be looking to leave Mercedes after a bad start to the 2022 season.

Hamilton has been on the podium once this campaign, a third place finish in Bahrain, leaving him in fifth in the driver standings. The British driver would have been targeting a record eighth title this season but he is currently 43 points behind leader Charles Leclerc.

The same can’t be said for Hamilton’s teammate George Russell who slid into second after a podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix.

“George comes from a team with little or no success. He had some good results in qualifying but not in races. All these achievements with Mercedes are new to him. Everything feels super-good,” Hakkinen told Unibet.

“For Lewis, this is a disaster. And with George being ahead, it’s even worse. I wonder how Lewis behaves in the team meetings – I bet he’s sulking. I can imagine the sulking. There’s lots of complaining and whining.

“And now starts the natural thought process of drivers. ‘Should I go somewhere else?’

“It’s a fact. He’s been at Mercedes for years and won multiple championships. Now that things are not going well, he’ll start thinking of switching teams.”

But while Hakkinen believes Hamilton is resentful of Russell for his success this season, the driver was full of praise for his teammate following the race in Melbourne.

“It’s incredible, he’s done an amazing job,” said Hamilton after the Australian Grand Prix. “He did an amazing job today, had great pace, he’s been so solid these first three races. He’s working and really grafting away; he’s doing an amazing job.”

Hamilton will next have the opportunity to record more points at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on 24 April.