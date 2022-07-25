Lewis Hamilton hailed by Toto Wolff after French GP despite ‘fighting the car’

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hailed Lewis Hamilton’s “faultless delivery” this season despite being unable to provide the seven-time world champion with car to challenge for this year’s title.

Hamilton, competing in his 300th Grand Prix, finished second in Sunday’s French Grand Prix to record his highest finish of the season and a fourth podium in a row.

Yet the 37-year-old is still sixth in the Drivers Standings having been hampered by an under-performing car which suffered from porpoising and bouncing earlier in the season.

Wolff, however, was full of praise for Hamilton for “maximising” as many points as possible this season whilst “fighting the car”, despite the fact he is 106 points behind Championship leader and 2021 rival Max Verstappen.

“The situation is very different than when you are fighting for a title,” Wolff said. “Then it’s 100% of concentration to fight the other guy. This is different because we are fighting the car at the moment, we are trying to motivate and energise the team and in the factory.

“Lewis is positive even on days that are not so good, like [qualifying] on Saturday. That attitude is great and that’s something that has really grown with him over the years.

“You have a seven-time world champion in a car that is just not good enough for a world championship at the moment. He is pushing very hard and maximising what is in the car and gave a faultless delivery.”

George Russell also finished on the podium at Paul Ricard to earn Mercedes their first double podium of the season, in race number 12.

“The biggest asset is the culture we have in the team,” Wolff added. “It is the immune system of the team, it keeps us working with the right mindset and to persist when it is difficult. The drivers are part of our culture and mindset and they squeeze the utmost out of the car. They never let go, they just never let go.”