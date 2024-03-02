What is Lewis Hamilton’s net worth?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton has made a shock decision to part ways with Mercedes after 11 years and move to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

With seven titles under his belt, a world record tied only with Michael Schumacher’s, Hamilton will be hoping to secure an eighth this season.

Hamilton, 39, slipped from best-paid driver in 2023 to second place, earning a reported $55m against Verstappen’s $60m. However, his off-track earnings of around $10m ensure Hamilton remains highest-earning racer overall.

The figures are huge, but undeniably declining as new star Max Verstappen confidently closes in on the earning gap. Against this backdrop, the news of Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari may not appear so surprising.

What did Hamilton say about his move to Ferrari?

“Making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge,” said Hamilton.

“I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I’m so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It’s a place where I have grown up.

“I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together.”

What is Hamilton’s net worth?

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, the 39-year-old has a net worth of £300m. In 2020, he became the richest British sportsperson in history, overtaking David Beckham, who retired in 2013.

Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari on saw the Italian car company’s share price skyrocket more than 10 per cent – equating to just under $7billion (£5.48bn) – the day of the announcement.