Lewis Hamilton faces fine after wearing nose stud in Singapore GP practice
Formula One’s governing body has enforced a jewellery clampdown this season on safety grounds
Lewis Hamilton faces a fine for wearing his nose stud in final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Formula One’s governing body the FIA has enforced a jewellery clampdown this season on safety grounds.
Following a number of medical exemptions, Hamilton, 37, removed his piercings at the 10th round at Silverstone in July.
But Hamilton was seen wearing the nose stud in the concluding track running before qualifying in Singapore.
He was summoned by the FIA to see the stewards with a Mercedes representative at 7:45pm local time for an alleged breach of appendix L, chapter three of the FIA International Sporting Code.
It is expected Hamilton will be fined for the breach but will face harsher sporting penalties if he continues to ignore the FIA’s rule.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.