Lewis Hamilton shares heartbreaking update with dog Roscoe in a coma

Lewis Hamilton has revealed with a heartbreaking update on Instagram that his beloved dog Roscoe is in a coma.

The 40-year-old F1 star posted a series of photos alongside the bed-stricken 12-year-old bulldog, who has been a regular alongside Hamilton in the paddock over the past decade.

Hamilton shared a message stating the veterinary team are unsure whether he will wake up. Roscoe was diagnosed with pneumonia in April and has now suffered a second bout.

The Ferrari driver said: “Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe.

“He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.

“They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up.

“I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

Hamilton, who took in the bulldog in 2013, earlier in the week shared a photo of Roscoe inside a transparent plastic pod, saying: “It’s been a scary few hours. Everyone please keep Roscoe in your thoughts and prayers.”

Roscoe is cared for by dog trainer Kristin McMillan when Hamilton travels the world for F1 races. Bulldogs typically live between eight and 10 years and Roscoe was present at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

open image in gallery Roscoe has suffered a second bout of pneumonia ( Instragram - lewishamilton )

open image in gallery Hamilton earlier in the week shared an Instagram story of Roscoe in a transparent pod ( Instagram - lewishamilton )

"He's 12-and-a-half years old so he's an old boy.” Hamilton said about the bulldog in May.

“He had pneumonia, but he's fine now. But definitely, this is a time where every time I get a text message from the lady who's looking after him, my heart stops for a second. You know, what's next?

“I really want to try and bring him to Silverstone [in July] and take him to Monza [in September] and cheer him up."

Roscoe also has his own Instagram page, which has 1.3 million followers.