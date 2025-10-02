Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Lewis Hamilton touched by ‘heartwarming’ support following death of dog Roscoe

The Ferrari driver’s pet bulldog died after contracting pneumonia

Philip Duncan
Thursday 02 October 2025 16:44 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Lewis Hamilton mourning loss of beloved dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton has described his late bulldog, Roscoe, as the "most important thing of my life" after being "overwhelmed" by the volume of condolences received following his beloved pet’s death.

Roscoe, who had been a constant companion to the 40-year-old Formula One driver since 2013 and frequently appeared at races, including the recent British Grand Prix, passed away last Sunday after contracting pneumonia.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s race in Singapore, Hamilton expressed his deep gratitude for the outpouring of support from fellow drivers and teams across the sport. "It was quite overwhelming to see how many people got in touch and it was so heartwarming to receive those messages," he said.

"I have not been able to reply to everybody. But, yeah, he (Roscoe) was the most important thing of my life so a very difficult experience.

“I know so many people in the world that have gone through it, and I know what it is like to have a pet that gives you such amazing love."

Lewis Hamilton often took his dog Roscoe along with him to race weekends and he became a fan favourite
Lewis Hamilton often took his dog Roscoe along with him to race weekends and he became a fan favourite

Looking ahead, Hamilton added: "I am really just looking forward to getting back in the car and doing what I love doing here."

It is understood that Hamilton is not due to carry any tribute to Roscoe on his Ferrari car or helmet in Singapore.

Hamilton is still awaiting his first podium for the Italian team, but when asked if he will be driving here with a result for Roscoe on his mind, he replied: “There are a lot of people that deserve a good result from my side and this team and the tifosi, and the people that have been following me and all the people that have been checking in and being so supportive of us, this whole year, but also in this past week.

“It is in moments like that where you see people show up for you, and that has been overwhelming to see and really well welcomed.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in