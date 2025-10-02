Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has described his late bulldog, Roscoe, as the "most important thing of my life" after being "overwhelmed" by the volume of condolences received following his beloved pet’s death.

Roscoe, who had been a constant companion to the 40-year-old Formula One driver since 2013 and frequently appeared at races, including the recent British Grand Prix, passed away last Sunday after contracting pneumonia.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s race in Singapore, Hamilton expressed his deep gratitude for the outpouring of support from fellow drivers and teams across the sport. "It was quite overwhelming to see how many people got in touch and it was so heartwarming to receive those messages," he said.

"I have not been able to reply to everybody. But, yeah, he (Roscoe) was the most important thing of my life so a very difficult experience.

“I know so many people in the world that have gone through it, and I know what it is like to have a pet that gives you such amazing love."

Lewis Hamilton often took his dog Roscoe along with him to race weekends and he became a fan favourite

Looking ahead, Hamilton added: "I am really just looking forward to getting back in the car and doing what I love doing here."

It is understood that Hamilton is not due to carry any tribute to Roscoe on his Ferrari car or helmet in Singapore.

Hamilton is still awaiting his first podium for the Italian team, but when asked if he will be driving here with a result for Roscoe on his mind, he replied: “There are a lot of people that deserve a good result from my side and this team and the tifosi, and the people that have been following me and all the people that have been checking in and being so supportive of us, this whole year, but also in this past week.

“It is in moments like that where you see people show up for you, and that has been overwhelming to see and really well welcomed.”