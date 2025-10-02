Lewis Hamilton touched by ‘heartwarming’ support following death of dog Roscoe
The Ferrari driver’s pet bulldog died after contracting pneumonia
Lewis Hamilton has described his late bulldog, Roscoe, as the "most important thing of my life" after being "overwhelmed" by the volume of condolences received following his beloved pet’s death.
Roscoe, who had been a constant companion to the 40-year-old Formula One driver since 2013 and frequently appeared at races, including the recent British Grand Prix, passed away last Sunday after contracting pneumonia.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s race in Singapore, Hamilton expressed his deep gratitude for the outpouring of support from fellow drivers and teams across the sport. "It was quite overwhelming to see how many people got in touch and it was so heartwarming to receive those messages," he said.
"I have not been able to reply to everybody. But, yeah, he (Roscoe) was the most important thing of my life so a very difficult experience.
“I know so many people in the world that have gone through it, and I know what it is like to have a pet that gives you such amazing love."
Looking ahead, Hamilton added: "I am really just looking forward to getting back in the car and doing what I love doing here."
It is understood that Hamilton is not due to carry any tribute to Roscoe on his Ferrari car or helmet in Singapore.
Hamilton is still awaiting his first podium for the Italian team, but when asked if he will be driving here with a result for Roscoe on his mind, he replied: “There are a lot of people that deserve a good result from my side and this team and the tifosi, and the people that have been following me and all the people that have been checking in and being so supportive of us, this whole year, but also in this past week.
“It is in moments like that where you see people show up for you, and that has been overwhelming to see and really well welcomed.”
