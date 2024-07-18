I am not done – Lewis Hamilton buoyed by emotional Silverstone victory

Support truly

Lewis Hamilton said his emotional win at the British Grand Prix was proof to his doubters that he is not finished in Formula One.

Hamilton, 39, ended a two-and-a-half-year wait for victory with his triumph, and revealed he celebrated by watching the race highlights with a curry in his London home.

In the wake of his 104th career victory, a teary Hamilton admitted he feared he would might not win again, with his father Anthony – who he hugged moments after the chequered flag fell at Silverstone – saying his son had questioned whether he was still good enough.

Lewis Hamilton has arrived in the paddock ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix (Denes Erdos/AP) ( AP )

“Every now and then he (his father) says something really real,” said Hamilton with a smile ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“Of course we talk a lot, and there were moments where you feel as though you have let people down, and you feel embarrassed.

“But it was a good reminder as to how much love and support there is, and hopefully a good reminder that I am not done, too.”

Hamilton’s win at Silverstone was his ninth at his home event. He has won eight times at the Hungaroring – more than any other driver – while his ninth pole position at this venue last year is also unmatched.

Mercedes arrive here bidding for a hat-trick of victories. Hamilton’s home triumph arrived a week after team-mate George Russell took advantage of Max Verstappen’s collision with Lando Norris to win in Austria.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, and that is key in our approach,” continued Hamilton. “But we are like, ‘it is game on, we are fighting, we are chasing, and we want to compete for as many wins as possible.’

“Red Bull or the McLaren could still be ahead of us this weekend, but what we have shown over the past few races is that, with determination and focus, while chasing perfection and improvement, you can make a difference. We are united as a team and we want to finish the season on a high.”

Reflecting on the days after his Silverstone win, Hamilton, who will leave Mercedes to join Ferrari next season, added: “I didn’t do a huge amount in the sense of celebrating.

“I was not in disbelief, but proud of the race. I got back to London, stayed in and watched the highlights and had a nice curry with a couple of friends. I got up and went for a run round Hyde Park with the biggest smile that I have ever had. That moment felt incredibly special in its own.

“My body language and energy has shifted in this past week, but I am still me, and still unsure of what is up ahead but preparing in the best way I can. It (the win) showed that anything is possible, and you have to continue and keep going. There will be turbulence up ahead but the possibility of good days, too.”