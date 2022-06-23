F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton urged to ‘step aside’ and retire from Formula 1
Follow all the latest F1 news and build-up to the British Grand Prix
Formula 1 legends Sir Jackie Stewart and David Coulthard have urged Lewis Hamilton to ‘step aside’ and ‘retire’ from the sport to avoid the ‘pain’ of not being able to compete as he used to behind the wheel. Hamilton has struggled to adapt to Mercedes new W13 car in 2022 only finishing on the podium twice in nine races and has repeatedly been out-driven by teammate George Russell. He sits almost 100 points behind rival Max Verstappen in the standings and the Silver Arrows are still coming to terms with their car being the third-fastest on the grid.
Stewart explained that he feels Hamilton is finding it difficult to handle the skill of his new teammate and doesn’t believe the seven-time wolrd champion can make it back to the top level of the sport saying: “He’s now struggling a little bit because he’s had a new teammate who’s been quicker than him in qualifying so far, which is gonna be difficult for him to handle. It’s a pity he wasn’t resigning at the top but I don’t think that’s gonna happen now.”
Ex-Formula driver Coulthard believes that Hamilton still has more to offer Mercedes but should focus on getting to grips with the car instead of voicing his concerns over the physical toll it’s taking on his body. “You take the pain, whether it’s through your lower back. What I would say is if any driver feels uncomfortable, if any driver feels like he’s doing himself long-term damage - step aside.”
Follow all the latest F1 news and build-up to the British Grand Prix below.
Lewis Hamilton urged to retire by Jackie Stewart
Three-time Formula 1 world champion, Sir Jackie Stewart, had urged Lewis Hamilton to retire from the sport to avoid the ‘pain’ with not being able to compete to his previous high standards. The Scot doesn’t believe Hamilton can reach his former heights and that he would be better served stepping away from the sport.
Speaking to the Convex Conversation Podcast, Stewart said: “It’s time for him to resign.
“He’s got music, he’s got culture, he loves clothing and the rag trade would be absolutely suitable for him. I’m sure he’ll be very successful because he’s been earning a huge amount of money, rightfully so because he’s been the best of his time.”
Stewart added it is difficult for Hamilton to handle being beaten by teammate George Russell this season with the former Williams driver finishing ahead of Hamilton at all but two races in 2022. Things have been so bad for Hamilton this year that he has only picked up two podiums from the first nine races and he trails championship leader Max Verstappen by 100 points.
“He’s now struggling a little bit because he’s had a new teammate who’s been quicker than him in qualifying so far, which is gonna be difficult for him to handle.” added Stewart. “Lewis is in that group of the Ayrton Sennas and the Alain Prosts or even the Jackie Stewarts maybe.
“It’s a pity he wasn’t resigning at the top but I don’t think that’s gonna happen now. But nevertheless it’s wiser to stop than go through all the pain of not being able to do what you did before.
“He’s carried the sport very well. I would like to see him resigning now.”
Max Verstappen keen not to ‘overdramatise’ F1’s porpoising problem in subtle dig at Mercedes
Max Verstappen has said Formula One does not need to “overdramatise” the issue of porpoising following complaints from some drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, that it could pose a long-term injury risk.
The ‘bouncing’ of cars along straights has been one of the main issues this season following the overhaul of rules and regulations, with some teams suffering more from the phenomenon than others.
Mercedes have been particularly affected, with Russell warning of the potential “health consequences” of porpoising while Hamilton endured the “most painful race” of his career in Baku after suffering from severe back pain due to the bouncing.
It led to the FIA introducing a controversial technical directive in an attempt to fix the problem, but Red Bull have reacted angrily as out of all the teams on the grid they have been the least affected by porpoising due to the design of their car.
Max Verstappen keen not to ‘overdramatise’ F1’s porpoising problem in dig at Mercedes
Red Bull have been angered by the FIA’s intervention over porpoising
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies