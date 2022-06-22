Liveupdated1655884718

F1 news LIVE: Red Bull suspend junior driver Juri Vips over racist language

Follow all the latest F1 news and build-up to the British Grand Prix

Sports Staff
Wednesday 22 June 2022 08:58
Formula 2 driver Juri Vips has been suspended by Red Bull after using racist language during a live gaming stream. The 21-year-old Estonian has been stood down from all team duties pending an investigation to the incident.

A statement on Red Bull Racing’s official Twitter account read: “Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident. As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.”

Vips, currently in his third F2 season, took to his Instagram account to apologise for his “unacceptable” language. He said: “I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today. This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I with to set. I will co-operate with the investigation fully.”

Follow all the latest F1 news and build-up to the British Grand Prix below.

Mercedes believe porpoising issues ‘solved’ amid Red Bull fury at FIA intervention

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes their struggles with ‘porpoising’ have been “solved” as Red Bull reacted furiously to the intervention of the FIA at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend.

Wolff has said his team worked out a solution for the issue at the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona only to struggle with the low ride of the W13 on the bumpy street tracks in Monaco and Azerbaijan.

It led to both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell suffering from physical pain as a result of the ‘bouncing’ and, in response, triggered a technical directive from the FIA over concerns of driver safety ahead of the Montreal race.

Wolff’s Red Bull counterpart, Christian Horner, has accused Mercedes and their drivers of overplaying their safety concerns as an excuse for poor performance and said the FIA’s intervention was “overtly biased” in the team’s favour.

The FIA’s intervention ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix caused controversy

Lawrence Ostlere22 June 2022 08:57
Lewis Hamilton warns Mercedes against ‘too many experiments’ before British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has said he hopes his team avoid ‘too many experiments’ ahead of next month’s British Grand Prix, as the Mercedes driver looks to capitalise on his joint-best finish of the season.

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Hamilton missed out on the title last year on the final lap of the season, in a controversial finish involving eventual champion Max Verstappen. While the Red Bull man leads the drivers’ standings with six wins from nine races so far in 2022, Hamilton has been struggling.

The Briton has scored just two podiums, with third-placed finishes in the season-opener in Bahrain and last weekend’s Canadian GP. Still, Hamilton is keen to build on Sunday’s result as he prepares for the British GP, where he has more race wins than any driver in F1 history.

The 37-year-old’s eight victories at Silverstone also make the track Hamilton’s joint-favourite, alongside the Hungaroring in Hungary.

The Briton has won his home race eight times, making him the most successful driver in the event’s history

Lawrence Ostlere22 June 2022 08:36
Vips apologises on Instagram

Vips said: “I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today.

“This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.

“I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I with to set. I will co-operate with the investigation fully.”

Vips became the first Estonian driver to take part in a Formula 1 race weekend in May when he took over from Sergio Perez in the Red Bull RB18 in the first practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lawrence Ostlere22 June 2022 08:23
Red Bull’s Juri Vips under investigation over use of racist language

We start with the news that Formula 2 driver Juri Vips has been suspended by Red Bull after using racist language during a live gaming stream.

The 21-year-old Estonian has been stood down from all team duties pending an investigation to the incident on Tuesday.

A statement on Red Bull Racing’s official Twitter account read: “Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident.

“As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.”

Vips, currently in his third F2 season, took to his Instagram account to apologise for his “unacceptable” language.

Juri Vips during a Spanish Grand Prix practice session

(Reuters)
Lawrence Ostlere22 June 2022 08:13
F1 news today

Follow all the latest news and updates from the world of Formula One.

Lawrence Ostlere22 June 2022 08:09

