F1 news LIVE: Red Bull suspend junior driver Juri Vips over racist language

Formula 2 driver Juri Vips has been suspended by Red Bull after using racist language during a live gaming stream. The 21-year-old Estonian has been stood down from all team duties pending an investigation to the incident.

A statement on Red Bull Racing’s official Twitter account read: “Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident. As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.”

Vips, currently in his third F2 season, took to his Instagram account to apologise for his “unacceptable” language. He said: “I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today. This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I with to set. I will co-operate with the investigation fully.”

