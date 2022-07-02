F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton battles in rainy British Grand Prix qualifying session
Follow latest updates and analysis from Silverstone as pole position for the British Grand Prix is decided
Follow live F1 coverage from qualifying for the British Grand Prix where pole position for Sunday’s race will be decided.
Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to deliver on his home soil of Silverstone and is buoyed after his third place last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, only his second podium of what has been a hugely disappointing season so far. Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season in Montreal, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings is now stands at 46 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.
The championship leader led a Red Bull one-two in third and final practice ahead of Perez. Charles Leclerc was third with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Hamilton fourth and fifth on the timesheets. Follow all the latest updates from Silverstone:
Q2: 9 minutes left
The Red Bulls lead the way at the top early on, with Lewis Hamilton complaining of vibrations in his Mercedes - he’s currently fifth fastest.
Current bottom five: Tsunoda, Ricciardo, Sainz, Latifi, Ocon.
Q2 BEGINS!
Latifi the first out on track at the start of Q2.
Only six cars out on track in the opening minute - seemingly the other teams are happy for initial cars to clear some of the standing water. Rain is now light, but persistent.
Who will be the top-10 to compete for the top spots in Q3?!
WEATHER UPDATE: Light rain to continue throughout qualifying
George Russell has just been told that light rain is set to continue throughout Q2 and Q3, gradually decreasing in intensity...
Albon, meanwhile, is livid at his team over the radio, insisting he had no grip due to doing cool down laps!
Albon didn’t make it, but Latifi did. Q2 to start shortly!
Q1: Time up!
Nicholas Latifi qualifies for Q2 for the first time this season, just ahead of his team-mate Alex Albon!
Those who have been knocked out: Albon, Magnussen, Vettel, Schumacher, Stroll.
Vettel can’t believe it when told he is out: “Not again, not again!”
A nightmare for Aston Martin once again in the rain!
Max Verstappen, not that it matters, was fastest.
Q1: 1 minute to go!
Hamilton has just gone second, you can relax British fans.
Ricciardo, meanwhile, can only put himself 13th with his second-last lap. Nicholas Latifi meanwhile - the only driver who hasn’t made Q2 this season - goes 10th!
Current bottom-five: Tsunoda, Vettel, Schumacher, Gasly, Stroll.
Q1: 4 minutes to go
All the big-hitters relatively safe at the moment - Hamilton is down in ninth, slightly precarious. Some cars are also pitting for new inters including Daniel Ricciardo, who continues to struggle in the McLaren.
The current bottom five: Latifi, Gasly, Stroll, Ricciardo, Schumacher. But change is inevitable as conditions change in the next few minutes...
Q1: 8 minutes to go
The rain is still falling heavily across Silverstone but is sweeping sideways with a heavy wind.
Every car is now out on track, with the times between first and 15th a massive four seconds given the constantly changing condition of the circuit...
Currently the bottom five: Magnussen, Schumacher, Gasly, Ocon and Vettel.
Q1: 12 minutes to go
Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton and Russell the top-four at the moment but, meanwhile, the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso are still in the pits - do they know something we don’t?!
A reminder: only the bottom five cars in Q1 are eliminated from qualifying...
Q1 is underway!
About half the cars were waiting for at least a minute or two before 3:00 - and it’s the Williams of Nicholas Latifi who leads the pack out! Every car is on the intermediate tyre.
Don’t go anywhere!
It wouldn’t be the Great British summer without a downpour!
It’s pretty torrential out there now, with fans in the grandstands getting a drenching at the moment!
Opportunities aplenty across the pit wall now, how long will the queue be at the front of the pit lane? Intermediates to start with, before the track is full wet...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies