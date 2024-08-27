Williams replace Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto for remainder of F1 season

Support truly

Williams have announced that Franco Colapinto will replace Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the Formula 1 season following the American’s crash at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

It had already been confirmed that Sargeant, who is racing in his second F1 season, would have his place taken by outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz for next season, but following the crash during the final practice at Zandvoort his removal has been brought forward.

Colapinto will make his competitive debut at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix having previously driven during practice for Williams at the British Grand Prix in July.

The 21-year-old, a member of the Williams Racing Driver Academy, will become the 49th driver to race for the team this weekend at Monza.

“It is an honour to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams – this is what dreams are made of,” said Colapinto.

“The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front which I can’t wait to be part of.

“Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I’m fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex (Albon) and the team to make it a success.”

Sargeant has failed to score a point this season and has scored a single point in total from 36 races during the past season-and-a-half.

“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season,” said Williams team principal James Vowles.

“We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.

“We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.”