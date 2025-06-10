Madrid arrives on 24-race Formula One calendar in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2026 Formula One season will kick off in Melbourne in March and again feature 24 races as Madrid arrives on the calendar.

The Australian Grand Prix gets the new campaign up and running on the weekend of March 6-8 and it will once again conclude in Abu Dhabi on December 4-6.

Madrid, which last hosted an F1 race in 1981, enters the schedule on September 11-13. The new ‘Madring’ circuit, featuring both street and non-street sections, is under construction and will be the only new venue on the calendar in 2026.

It replaces the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, which drops off the 24-race list after Max Verstappen’s victory in May.

It will also be one of two races in Spain with Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya remaining on the agenda for next season – at least – over the weekend of June 12-14.

These changes come in a year that will see the introduction of new aerodynamics and power unit rules and the arrival of some new names on the grid, including a Cadillac team.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “2026 will be a new era for Formula One where we will witness a brand new set of regulations for our sport, the cars and the engines that will be powered by 100 per cent sustainable fuel.

“We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula One grid.

“It promises to be an unforgettable season, where once again we will come together at 24 amazing global venues to watch the best drivers in the world push themselves to the limit and produce incredible wheel-to-wheel racing for our millions of fans watching around the globe.”

Other changes include the Monaco Grand Prix, considered the sport’s most prestigious event, moving from its regular end-of-May slot to June 5-7.

The Canadian Grand Prix also switches from its usual June date to May 22-24, following Miami in the schedule, as part of the sport’s continued drive to reduce carbon emissions.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort will take place for the final time on August 21-23.

Four-time world champion Verstappen’s home race returned in 2021, having previously been absent for 35 years.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone – which this year celebrates its 75th anniversary – will take place on July 3-5.

Full 2026 F1 calendar:

March 6-8 – Australia (Melbourne)

March 13-15 – China (Shanghai)

March 27-29 – Japan (Suzuka)

April 10-12 – Bahrain (Sakhir)

April 17-19 – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

May 1-3 – Miami (Miami)

May 22-24 – Canada (Montreal)

June 5-7 – Monaco (Monte Carlo)

June 12-14 – Spain (Barcelona)

June 26-28 – Austria (Spielberg)

July 3-5 – Great Britain (Silverstone)

July 17-19 – Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

July 24-26 – Hungary (Hungaroring)

August 21-23 – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

September 4-6 – Italy (Monza)

September 11-13 – Spain (Madrid)

September 25-27 – Azerbaijan (Baku)

October 9-11 – Singapore (Marina Bay)

October 23-25 – United States (Austin)

October 30-November 1 – Mexico (Mexico City)

November 6-8 – Brazil (Interlagos)

November 19-21 – Las Vegas (Las Vegas)

November 27-29 – Qatar (Lusail)

December 4-6– Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)