For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he has studied Manchester United in the era after Sir Alex Ferguson’s illustrious tenure to understand why “great teams” are not able to “repeat title runs.”

Wolff has led the Silver Arrows to eight straight constructors’ titles since the hybrid era began in 2014 and seven drivers’ titles, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen breaking that streak with his controversial last-gasp win last year.

Yet Mercedes have struggled in a new era of fresh regulations in 2022, with their W13 car struggling with bouncing and porpoising in the early stages of the season, and they currently languish third in the standings behind Red Bull and Ferrari.

Mercedes are yet to win a Grand Prix, too, with nine races left, yet have showed signs in recent races that their car is performing with double podiums in France and Hungary.

But Wolff says he has “studied great teams” this year as he looks to understand why Mercedes have struggled this season, insisting “humans get complacent.”

“I studied why great teams were not able to repeat great title [runs],” Wolff told the Financial Times, before referencing United’s spell under Ferguson and the period since.

“No sports team in any sport has ever won eight consecutive World Championship titles and there are many reasons for that, and what is at the core is the human.

“The human gets complacent. You are not energised in the same way you were before. You are maybe not as ambitious.”

Ferguson led United to 13 Premier League titles and two European Cups during an incredible 26-year managerial stay at Old Trafford, retiring with his final title win in 2013.

Yet United have not won the domestic title since that success and have not won a trophy of any sort since 2017, amid a period of upheaval and inconsistency, and are currently bottom of the Premier League table after two matches.