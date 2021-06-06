McLaren shareholder Mansour Ojjeh has died aged 68, the British team has announced.

Ojjeh, who worked with Ron Dennis after buying into McLaren in 1984, was a key figure in the constructor’s ensuing success in Formula One.

In a statement ahead of Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, McLaren said: “It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing announces the death of Mansour Ojjeh, shareholder of McLaren since 1984.

“Mr Ojjeh passed away peacefully this morning in Geneva, aged 68, surrounded by his family.

“All at McLaren Racing mourn his loss together with his family, to whom the team sends its most heartfelt condolences.”

Lewis Hamilton, who won his maiden world championship at McLaren, was among several drivers to pay emotional tributes to Ojjeh after news of his passing.

“I carry a heavy heart into the race after the loss of a close friend, Mansour Ojjeh,” he wrote. “He had the biggest heart and always carried the biggest smile. I am so grateful to have known such a man. This man loved unconditionally. Rest in peace brother, love you always.”

Carlos Sainz, who spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons at McLaren before joining Ferrari, wrote: “Very sad to learn about Mansour’s passing. He was one of the most passionate and committed people I have ever met. My thoughts are with his amazing family and all the McLaren team. R.I.P.”

PA