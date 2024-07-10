Support truly

Martin Brundle has apologised to Queen guitarist Brian May after an awkward interaction between the pair during Brundle’s grid walk at the British Grand Prix.

As has become custom before Formula 1 races, Sky Sports pundit Brundle was sent into the scrum of celebrities at Silverstone ahead of the start of the race, grabbing a number for a word or two.

The former F1 driver soon spotted the familiar long locks of the veteran rocker in conversation with a member of the Mercedes team staff.

Brundle’s attempts to engage with May were rebuffed, though, with the 76-year-old declining an interview.

Reflecting on a day that also saw him wave the chequered flag as Lewis Hamilton broke his drought with a long-awaited victory, May explained that he had “no intention of snubbing” Brundle, but did not wish to comment on a sport of which he has “little understanding”.

“I had a great day at Silverstone thanks to the kindness of the Mercedes Team,” May wrote on his website. “My Grandson had some truly historic birthday moments.

“And by the way, apologies to a Mr Brundle – absolutely no intention of snubbing you. All you see is someone who is nervous of speaking about something of which he has little understanding – and anxious to get to where he is supposed to be!”

Queen guitarist Brian May apologised to Martin Brundle after turning down an interview ( PA Archive )

Brundle, though, feels that it should be he to say sorry for the incident, insisting that those approached by him are under no obligation to speak.

“It is me who should be apologising to Sir Brian May, not him to me for the gridwalk on Sunday at Silverstone,” Brundle posted on X. “I didn’t address him as Sir Brian, and I shouldn’t have approached him twice when he wasn’t up for a chat on live TV. Nobody is ever obliged to talk to me on the grid, or anywhere else for that matter.”