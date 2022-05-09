Martin Brundle has revealed that he is not a fan of having to do the grid walks that the popular broadcaster has become famous for.

Brundle, who started 158 races in Formula 1 in the 1980s and 1990s, again drew the delight of fans for several strange interactions during Sunday’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

The Sky Sports pundit and presenter misidentified Paolo Banchero, likely to be a top pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, as Patrick Mahomes – quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL and seven years Banchero’s senior.

Brundle also appeared to be ignored by David Beckham and sidelined by a monologue from DJ Khaled during his pre-race wander amid the massed personalities keen to get close to the pre-race action.

While the 62-year-old has been asked to perform grid walk duties for a succession of broadcasters since his exit from F1 in 1997, Brundle has now admitted that he refuses to watch his interviews back, revealing his “dislike” for the role.

“There’s a reason why I’ve never watched back an F1 grid walk in a quarter of a century of doing them,” Brundle tweeted after the Miami Grand Prix.

“You have no idea how much I dislike doing them but somehow those crazy moments have defined my professional career.

“Oh well, that’s the way it is.”

At last year’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Brundle had an awkward encounter with Megan Thee Stallion and her entourage after attempting to collar her pre-race and asking her to rap.

F1 was subsequently reported to have tweaked the rules around celebrities on the grid – cutting back on the number of bodyguards and security personnel permitted access, and encouraging personalities to be courteous to media.