Martin Brundle insists there is ‘no smoking gun’ in Red Bull F1 bib device saga

Martin Brundle believes there is “no smoking gun” for Red Bull as their ‘bib’ device saga continues at the US Grand Prix in Austin on Friday.

F1 cars are placed in parc ferme between qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday, where changes to the aerodynamic configuration of the cars are not allowed in the regulations, aside from the front wing. Yet suspicions were bound in the paddock in Singapore that Red Bull had designed its car in a manner where the front bib – or the T-tray – was adjustable through a change of setting inside the cockpit.

Several teams raised their concerns to the FIA who have come out to clarify the rulebook and announced a change in procedure to check on the floor of the cars from this weekend’s race.

A Red Bull spokesperson said: “Yes, [the device] exists, although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run. In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”

Ex-F1 driver and experienced broadcaster Brundle told Sky Sports F1 on the matter: “There’s no smoking gun. What’s clear is that it’s there – this adjustment is unusual in that it’s available in the cockpit.

“In F1, the FIA tighten up the rules. It’s the team’s job to get around that. These grey areas in the margin, we love that.

“If you cross that line and if they are adjusting the ride height in parc ferme, that’s illegal – you can’t do that.”

Fellow Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick added: “It’s very serious if it’s what they’re doing, no smoke without fire.

“They’re the only car which has this mechanically, that’s slightly suspicious. It’s a very serious situation, the ride height plays a big role in grip. It’s a big difference, it should be addressed and investigated a little further.”

McLaren boss Zak Brown, in conversation with Patrick, insisted Red Bull’s argument “does not stack up.”

“Why would you design it to be inside the car when the other nine teams have it outside the car?” Brown said.

open image in gallery McLaren boss Zak Brown insisted Red Bull’s argument ‘does not stack up’ ( Getty Images )

“There is ingenuity with Formula 1 and then there are black and white rules, you cannot touch your racecar [in parc ferme].

“Also what doesn’t stack up is the comment ‘you can’t modify it’, so why do the FIA feel the need to put a seal on it? If it’s not accessible, why put a seal on it? I’m very happy the FIA are on it, it needs to be a thorough investigation.

“If you touch your car between parc ferme, that is a material breach which comes with massive consequences. That’s highly illegal within the rules… I have an opinion on whether they have or haven’t but the FIA needs to be very diligent on whether they have or haven’t.

“When you see cleverly worded comments, why would the FIA need to put a seal on something if it wasn’t accessible?

“Transparency is very important in this day and age. I still have questions – other team bosses have questions – and until those are answered, what do we know? I’d like some more answers.”