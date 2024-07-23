Former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto lands new job in F1

Support truly

Audi have appointed former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to head up their F1 project ahead of their debut in 2026, with bosses Oliver Hoffmann and Andreas Seidl leaving in a major management shake-up

Binotto, 54, will take up the roles of chief operating officer and chief technical officer under a management restructure following Audi’s takeover of Sauber.

Sauber chief executive Seidl and Hoffmann, previously chairman of the board of directors, will leave the project under the realignment.

Binotto will have “responsibility and accountability for the operative management and sporting success of the racing team,” Audi added.

Hoffmann previously had overall responsibility for the project as chairman of the Boards of Directors of all Sauber companies while former McLaren principal Seidl was CEO of Sauber Motorsport and effectively ran the team.

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula One project,” said Audi CEO Gernot Doellner in a statement.

“With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula One, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.”

Swiss-educated Binotto joined Ferrari in 1995 and was appointed principal of the Italian team in 2019.

He resigned in November 2022, after another disappointing season for the sport’s oldest and most successful team, and was replaced at Maranello by Fred Vasseur, who was previously at Sauber.

Audi have already signed Nico Hulkenberg as a driver ahead of their 2026 debut, with the German set to join Sauber from Haas in 2025.

“The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special,” said Hulkenberg.

“When a German manufacturer enters Formula One with such determination, it is a unique opportunity. To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honour for me.”