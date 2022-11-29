Mattia Binotto: Ferrari F1 chief resigns ‘with regret’
The team principal will leave Ferrari after 28 years with the Prancing Horse
Ferrari’s Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto is to step down at the end of the year, it has been announced.
The Italian, 53, has been involved with Ferrari for 28 years and oversaw somewhat of an improvement in their F1 fortunes this season, though their campaign did trail off after a promising start.
Team bosses were accused of making poor and confusing strategy calls during races, while Ferrari’s record of converting pole positions into wins was underwhelming and cost them as they ultimately finished second to Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.
Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished second and fifth in the drivers’ standings, respectively, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his second straight title. Leclerc won three races in 2022 but started on pole nine times throughout the season, while Sainz was on pole on three occasions and scored one win.
“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” Binotto said on Tuesday (29 November).
“I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the convinction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.
“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future.
“I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”
Ferrari added: “The process is underway to identify Scuderia Ferrari’s new Team Principal and is expected to be finalised in the new year.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies