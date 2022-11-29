For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ferrari’s Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto is to step down at the end of the year, it has been announced.

The Italian, 53, has been involved with Ferrari for 28 years and oversaw somewhat of an improvement in their F1 fortunes this season, though their campaign did trail off after a promising start.

Team bosses were accused of making poor and confusing strategy calls during races, while Ferrari’s record of converting pole positions into wins was underwhelming and cost them as they ultimately finished second to Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished second and fifth in the drivers’ standings, respectively, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his second straight title. Leclerc won three races in 2022 but started on pole nine times throughout the season, while Sainz was on pole on three occasions and scored one win.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari,” Binotto said on Tuesday (29 November).

“I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the convinction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future.

“I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

Ferrari added: “The process is underway to identify Scuderia Ferrari’s new Team Principal and is expected to be finalised in the new year.”