Christian Horner has said that Max Verstappen has not been affected by any criticism of the Dutchman since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, believing it to have gone “completely over his head”.

The Red Bull team principal helped Verstappen to a first Formula 1 world title in 2021 and the racer reaffirmed his commitment to the team by signing a new long-term contract last week.

The 24-year-old passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the season in the United Arab Emirates after the intervention of race director Michael Masi set up the chance to launch a race-winning move.

After a season defined by a fierce battle for the title that swung back and forth between the eventual winner and the seven-time world champion, the contentious last moments of the duel between Verstappen and Hamilton have been heavily discussed, with Verstappen’s aggressive driving style also at times criticised.

His team boss Horner believes the driver is able to ignore any comments, and predicted the pair’s title rivalry to be reignited in 2022.

“I think it’s gone completely over his head,” Horner told BBC Breakfast.

“He doesn’t watch the BBC. He was delighted to get that first world championship, against such a strong opponent. I think that’s what made it so intense.

“I think the rivalry between those two [Max and Lewis] has been so intense. I think you might see a couple of other drivers come into that fray as well.

“It was epic last year and if that continues I think there’s going to be some fantastic races next season. The sport has never had so much coverage and so much support - it’s great to see.”

The 2022 F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix, with race day at the Sakhir circuit on 20 March.

Masi has been removed from his role after the FIA’s investigation into events in the UAE, while Horner and his counterparts will no longer have direct radio access to the Australian’s successors as race director.

Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas will alternate with race directing duties, with assistance from Herbie Blash.