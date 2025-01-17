Max Verstappen’s team respond to Aston Martin speculation
The Dutch-Belgian has been indomitable at Red Bull but has been linked with a move away
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Max Verstappen’s team offered a coy response when asked about the Formula 1 champion’s links to Aston Martin.
Verstappen has been indomitable at Red Bull, winning the last four driver’s titles, yet he has been linked with a stunning £1bn move to Aston Martin.
On Thursday (16 January), the Daily Mail reported that Aston Martin are informing sponsors that the Dutch-Belgian will join them.
And GP Blog put that to Verstappen’s team, whose answer was simply, “That’s nice,” neither confirming nor rejecting the report.
Yet Aston Martin “categorically denied” the story while speaking to Planet F1.
If Verstappen were to join Aston Martin, he would be following Adrian Newey – Red Bull’s longtime car designer – in making the move. Newey left Red Bull in 2024 and will join Aston Martin in time for the 2025 season, ahead of new regulations taking effect in 2026.
It is unclear whether Verstappen would join Aston Martin this season or next, but with the first race of 2025 taking place on 16 March – and pre-season testing, practice and qualifying to come before then – 2026 would seem likelier.
Aston Martin’s drivers are currently Fernando Alonso – a two-time F1 champion – and Lance Stroll, who is the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll.
The younger Stroll’s performances have long underwhelmed, yet he has retained his place at Aston Martin.
Verstappen, 27, partnered Sergio Perez at Red Bull from 2021 until the end of the 2024 season, with Liam Lawson replacing “Checo” ahead of the new campaign.
Verstappen reportedly earns £50m per year at Red Bull, whom he joined in 2016 after a spell at their feeder team, Toro Rosso.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments