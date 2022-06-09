Max Verstappen says he has “unfinished business” in Baku after crashing with five laps remaining last season.

Vertsappen was on course for an important victory in his title battle with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when a tyre issue sent him into the barriers, allowing teammate Sergio Perez to win the race.

Now Verstappen returns to the complex street circuit as world champion, and on top of the drivers’ standings, looking to claim the win he missed out on 12 months ago.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Baku, we have some unfinished business there after last year,” said Verstappen. “It’s a tricky track with big braking zones and a tight run off, finding the best set-up for the car will be difficult in terms of making sure we get the correct wing level.

“It will also be interesting to see if we can make our one lap performance better for qualifying as we’ve been lacking a little.”

Perez is enjoying an impressive season himself after claiming two race wins to be in with a shot at the title at this early stage, and is feeling confident after signing a new contract with Red Bull.

“I can only say that I am happy and very grateful for the opportunity. Today I think I am in the best moment of my career and driving for a team that always seeks perfection, which is the perfect match for me and for any driver. The championship fight is really tight, so we need to be totally focused. It was very special winning my first race with the team in Baku last season, it brought me great joy.

“I like street circuits because it is where the driver can really make the difference, of course it is easier to make a mistake when you’re trying to go on the limit, but at the end of the day that is what gives you the tenths you need to be competitive.”