Max Verstappen hailed as ‘phenomenon’ by Damon Hill after brilliant win at Monza

Max Verstappen has been hailed as a “phenomenon” and “the driver of this age” by Damon Hill following the four-time world champion’s crushing win in Italy.

Verstappen delivered Red Bull’s first victory of the post-Christian Horner era at Monza’s Temple of Speed on Sunday, taking the chequered flag 19.2 seconds clear of runner-up Lando Norris.

Red Bull’s stranglehold on Formula One has long since evaporated, with McLaren the dominant force of this season’s field, but Verstappen turned in a masterclass in his sub-par machinery. The Dutch driver’s Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda crossed the line in 13th, an eye-watering 80 seconds behind.

“I know I have been critical of some of his passing and tactics but there is no getting away from the fact that Max Verstappen is the driver of this age,” 1996 world champion Hill posted on X.

“He is a cut above in almost every respect. A phenomenon, actually. Nice job this weekend, Max.”

Verstappen’s 66th career win marks only his third of a turbulent season for Red Bull following Horner’s dismissal as team principal and CEO a few days after the British Grand Prix in July.

Although Verstappen was advised by the Red Bull pit wall to concede his lead to Norris when he ran off the track at the opening Variante del Rettifilo – which he duly did – the 27-year-old was back ahead on the fourth lap and from there he never looked back.

“This was an unbelievable weekend,” said Verstappen, with Laurent Mekies celebrating his first win as Red Bull team principal watching on. “It was a great day for us.

“The first lap was a bit unlucky but after that we were flying. The car was really enjoyable. I could manage the pace quite well throughout that first stint and we pitted at the right time, so a fantastic execution by everyone. The whole weekend, we were on it.”

Verstappen’s first victory since he triumphed in Imola on May 18 leaves him 94 points adrift of championship leader Oscar Piastri.