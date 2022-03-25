Max Verstappen doubles down on opposition to Drive to Survive

Max Verstappen won’t be appearing in Netflix’s F1 documentary Drive to Survive any time soon after doubling down on his opposition to the show.

Verstappen has previously explained he doesn’t want to be involved as the drama created by Netflix isn’t an accurate depiction. That meant his title-winning season went without a one-on-one interview with Verstappen on the show.

He has now reiterated his opinion and said it isn’t going to change. ‘’You as a person, you are trying to build a brand, just by being myself,” he told the Associated Press.

“But then a series like that can just put you down completely different just because they like it like that and I think that is very wrong and I prefer not to be a part of it.

‘’Not all, but quite a lot of things are wrong. People get the wrong idea about a certain person of how they actually are, they don’t know because they are new to the sport and they just watch the series. My opinion is not going to change.’’

Season five of the smash hit show hasn’t yet been confirmed but it is likely to go ahead. Producers may be even more frustrated Verstappen won’t speak to them after the events of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Defending champions Verstappen’s car was retired in the final laps meaning he and teammate Sergio Perez failed to score points for Red Bull.

Christian Horner’s team will look to get their title defence back on track at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.