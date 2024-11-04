Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Max Verstappen drove Lando Norris to the brink of world championship defeat – and then turned on the McLaren star’s alleged backers in the British media.

Verstappen delivered one of the best drives of his dazzling career to win a rain-soaked Brazilian Grand Prix and extend his title lead over Norris to 62 points with only 86 points remaining over the concluding three rounds.

But prior to his virtuoso performance, Verstappen had been likened to Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly by Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, while respected broadcaster and former British racer Martin Brundle said the Dutch driver’s legacy is being “tainted” in the wake of his 20-second penalty in Mexico for forcing Norris off the road twice.

FIA steward Johnny Herbert, who won the 1995 British Grand Prix, claimed Verstappen’s driving had been “harsh” and “over the top” and that he felt Verstappen had a “horrible mindset”.

After fielding a series of questions in the FIA’s official media call following his triumph in Interlagos, Verstappen said: “I have a quick question. I mean, I appreciate all of you being here, but I don’t see any British press.

“Do they have to run to the airport, or they don’t know where the press conference is?”

Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who finished third and was sitting alongside Verstappen, added: “That’s a fair question.”

Verstappen’s drive from 17th to first puts him on the brink of clinching a fourth consecutive championship.

Norris looked set to eat into Verstappen’s lead after taking pole position. However, the McLaren man dropped behind George Russell off the start-line and then ran off the road twice. He finished sixth, half-a-minute behind his rival.

Max Verstappen claimed a sensational win in Brazil on Sunday ( Getty Images )

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said: “Sometimes from outside it may come across like there was an error there. When you lock the tyres with a car like he did today, I am not looking at the driver, I am looking at why the car keeps locking the tyres.

“The constructors’ championship was always our priority. So this doesn’t change anything.

“When it comes to the drivers’ championship, I don’t think for Lando there was any particular pressure. We were enjoying this quest.

“Mathematically we are still in the championship. For Lando and Oscar (Piastri) we will go and try to win the next races.”

Verstappen will be crowned champion at the next round in Las Vegas on November 23 if he finishes ahead of Norris.