Max Verstappen responds to prospect of F1 race ban in 2025 due to penalty points tally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen insists he will “manage the situation” regarding the threat of a race ban in the first few months of the 2025 F1 season.

The four-time world champion, after incidents in Austria, Mexico, Brazil, Qatar and Abu Dhabi last year, has accrued eight penalty points on his FIA super licence.

A 12-point tally within a 12-month period triggers a race suspension, meaning Verstappen will have to walk a tightrope at the first 10 races of the year before June’s Austrian Grand Prix, when two points will drop off.

Yet the Red Bull driver insists he will not change his aggressive racing style as he eyes five consecutive titles this year.

When asked about whether the potential ban will affect his racing approach, Verstappen replied: “No, but I’ve been here before.

“I think I’ve been on nine or 10 [previously], so it’s all about just managing that situation.”

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso is the other driver at risk of a race ban. The Spaniard also has eight points on his licence, though three of these points expire after race two in China.

Nico Hulkenberg and Lance Stroll are next on the list, though both only have four points.

Kevin Magnussen received a race ban in Azerbaijan last year after picking up 12 points, with Ollie Bearman replacing him at Haas.

Max Verstappen has eight penalty points on his super licence ( Getty Images )

Verstappen was also asked about his championship chances with Red Bull this year, after their once-dominant car dropped off in 2024 with McLaren and Ferrari finishing ahead of them in the constructors’ standings.

“We know that we have things to work on with the car, and that’s what we are doing,” he said.

“I think it’s good for the sport,” he added, regarding multiple teams being in contention at the front. “Also, I think, why the rules were set like that.

“So I do hope that it’s exciting and that we get a lot of different winners – teams, as well. That would be great for the sport.”

Pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain next week, with the first race in Australia on 16 March.