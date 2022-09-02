Max Verstappen stops out on track in first practice at Dutch GP due to gearbox problem
Verstappen stopped out on track just 10 minutes into FP1 of his home race complaining of a gearbox problem
Max Verstappen’s home Grand Prix weekend got off to a dreadful start as he was forced to stop out on track 10 minutes into first practice at Zandvoort.
The Championship leader, who has won the last three races including a domineering victory last week in Belgium, complained of a gearbox issue with smoke emerging from the back of his RB18.
Verstappen departed the car and walked back to the pit lane amid a stunned silence in the grandstands, with the session red-flagged.
The Dutchman was top of the standings when the session was stopped, before his time was soundly beaten as the field switched to soft tyres.
Red Bull’s reigning champion Max Verstappen is 93 points clear of closest challenger, team mate Sergio Perez, after 14 of 22 races.
More to follow...
