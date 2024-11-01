Lando Norris sets pace in Brazil as Max Verstappen hit by five-spot grid penalty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lando Norris set the pace in practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix after his championship rival Max Verstappen was dealt a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

Verstappen, who leads Norris by 47 points heading into the concluding four rounds, will take the punishment after Red Bull fitted a new engine outside the Dutchman’s permitted allocation.

The sanction means the highest Verstappen can start for the Grand Prix at Interlagos will be sixth.

Verstappen finished only 15th in the sole practice session ahead of qualifying to determine the grid for Saturday’s sprint event.

However, the triple world champion aborted his best lap which looked set to put him among the leading drivers.

Norris, who finished second at the previous round in Mexico City, will be desperate to capitalise on Verstappen’s punishment, and he raced to the top of the order in the closing moments.

Norris saw off Mercedes’ George Russell by 0.181 seconds as teenager Ollie Bearman completed a British one-two-three.

Bearman, 19, was provided a last-minute call-up for Friday’s running in Sao Paulo after Kevin Magnussen was ruled out through sickness.

Magnussen’s availability for the remainder of the weekend remains in doubt, with Bearman a cert to at least contest the sprint race on Saturday.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took fourth spot, one place ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon. Charles Leclerc finished sixth, with his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz seventh.

Lewis Hamilton ended the one-hour running in 16th. The seven-time world champion complained about the handling of his Mercedes, and said he was in pain as the session drew to a close.

Qualifying for Saturday’s sprint round takes place at 3:30pm local time (6:30 pm GMT).