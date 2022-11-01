Jump to content

Max Verstappen ‘incredibly proud’ of F1 season race wins record

Verstappen overtook Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel by winning his 14th race of the season in Mexico

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Tuesday 01 November 2022 13:32
Max Verstappen’s F1 Records

Max Verstappen admits he is “incredibly proud” after breaking Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record for the most wins in an F1 season.

In cruising to a 14th victory of the season in Mexico City on Sunday, Verstappen overtook the German duo to make history - and can stretch that haul of wins to 16 with victory at the remaining races in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

It is another milestone in a historic year for the 25-year-old, who has strolled to the World Championship a year after claiming his maiden crown in controversial fashion in a thrilling title battle with Lewis Hamilton at Yas Marina.

“It’s just an incredible season for us as a team,” said Verstappen after the win in Mexico.

“I never thought I would be able to win 14 races in a year. But yeah, of course, I’m incredibly proud.

“I just live in the moment. I just try to, of course, do the best I can every single weekend. I try to win the races and that, for me, is the most important. Every single weekend when I go home, and I can say to myself that I maximised or close to that I’m happy.

“But of course, a lot in Formula 1 depends on your whole package , right? And we are having a great package and I’m just enjoying the moment.

Max Verstappen admits he is ‘incredibly proud’ of his F1 season race wins record

(Getty Images)

“I’m not that interested in keeping in touch with every stat. But of course, it is an amazing season and of course I’m very happy with winning so many races.”

Red Bull have already secured the Constructors’ Championship too - their first since 2013 - and can secure their first ever one-two finish in the Driver Standings as well.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez is currently positioned in second, five points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

