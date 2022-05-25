Max Verstappen excited for ‘old school’ and ‘insane’ Monaco Grand Prix

Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen is looking forward to the “old school” Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

The 24-year-old Dutchman has already claimed three wins this season and moved six points clear of Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Next up is the famous Monaco race where Verstappen won last season. And he is excited about the prospect of back-to-back wins at the iconic Monte Carlo track.

Speaking in Red Bull’s racing preview, he said: “Monaco is always a hectic but special weekend.

“Qualifying is critical, the track is very old school and narrow, your heart rate goes so high, it’s insane! We have to constantly be on the edge, it’s a pretty crazy track with Formula One cars.”

Referencing his victory in Monaco last year, he went on to add: “There was a massive relief once I crossed the line, I was very happy to win that race.

“Checo and I are working really well as a team and it is of course great that we are leading the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.”

Verstappen and Leclerc are leading the way in the drivers standings, with the Ferrari man 19 ahead of third place Sergio Perez.

The best-placed driver outside of the Red Bull and Ferrari contingent is George Russell in fourth, 36 points adrift of Verstappen.

Meanwhile in the constructors’ championship, Red Bull have a 36-point advantage over Ferrari, with Mercedes a further 39 points back.