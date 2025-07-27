Belgian Grand Prix delayed due to rain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The start of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix has been delayed due to heavy rain.

The drivers completed a formation lap behind the safety car at Spa-Francorchamps before the red flag was waved.

An FIA spokesperson said: “Most drivers have reported poor visibility during the formation lap, hence the red flag.”

Pole-sitter Lando Norris was asked to report on the conditions. He said: “They are not ideal. I can’t see a lot behind the safety car so I can’t imagine what it is like for everyone else.”

The FIA has issued no update as to when the 13th round of the season will get under way.

The 2021 race in here in Belgium was abandoned after two laps behind the safety car – the shortest race in Formula One history.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen took aim at the decision to suspend the start of the race.

“That’s a bit silly,” said Verstappen on the radio. “We should just run, like chillax. Jesus.

“They’re way too cautious. And now the rain is coming, the heavy rain. It’s going to be a three-hour delay.”

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was warned of a lengthy delay.

“In about 10 minutes, they expect rain to be heavy, as it was in the last batch,” said Piastri’s race engineer, Tom Stallard.

“Then a 30 to 40 minute delay while we wait for that. (McLaren sporting director) Randy (Singh) and the FIA expect we will have to wait for that 30 to 40 minutes before we get going.”

An FIA spokesperson later said: “We anticipate the rain to stop at 16:00 (15:00 BST). We will then target a start as soon as the standing water has been cleared from the track.”