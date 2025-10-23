Max Verstappen enjoying the ‘positive pressure’ of hunting down title rivals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen is relishing the “positive pressure” of hunting down his title rivals and denied claims that he had lost interest midway through the season.

The four-time world champion has roared back into title contention after winning three of the last four races, to cut his deficit to leader Oscar Piastri from 104 points after Zandvoort in August to 40 points with five rounds remaining.

His perfect weekend at the United States Grand Prix, where he won both the sprint and the race from pole, ignited his charge for a fifth successive championship – hope that he declared was lost prior to the summer break.

Lando Norris separates the pair in the standings, 14 points behind Piastri and 26 ahead of Verstappen.

With 141 points still up for grabs, a genuine three-way title race has emerged and Verstappen is focused on giving his all to try and clinch the crown.

“Worst case, I’m still P3, right?” he said ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

“I just want to try and win races until the end of the season. We had a good run and we also know as a team that it needs to be perfect to have a chance.

“So, if it works, then great, unbelievable comeback.

“Of course, I’ve won championships very late, very early. Now, this one, of course, is very different because I think for most of the season it was a lot harder for us.

“To be able to still be in this fight is very surprising but I take it.

“For me, it’s just positive pressure. I’m loving what I’m doing. If the car is competitive, it’s much better to be racing in it than when it’s not.”

Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told Sky Sports after last weekend’s race in Austin that he believed Verstappen had “lost interest” earlier in the season when the car was not competitive.

That is not an assessment Verstappen agrees with and he insisted he gives his all every time he steps in the car.

Asked if he agreed with the Austrian’s comments, Verstappen said: “No, I don’t.

“Of course, it’s more enjoyable coming to the race weekends like this, knowing that you have a chance to win.

“But I know for myself that when I sit in the car, I always try to maximise everything that I have and I give it everything.

“So, even if I’m fighting for P4 or even a P9, I will always try to get the best out of it.”