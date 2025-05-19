Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner praised Max Verstappen’s “win it or bin it” attitude towards racing after his first-lap overtake on Oscar Piastri led to an impressive victory at the Emilia Romagna GP.

Verstappen, starting second on the grid, capitalised on pole-sitter Piastri leaving a gap at the first braking zone at the start of the race.

The Dutchman, criticised for his racing on lap one at the last race in Miami, stormed ahead of the McLaren here and – despite two safety car interludes – looked assured out in front in sealing his second victory of the year.

Verstappen’s win narrows the gap to Piastri in the F1 drivers’ championship to 22 points after seven races and Red Bull team principal Horner was in awe of his driver’s racing instinct on Sunday.

“Max just sent it – it was win it or bin it,” Horner said in Imola.

“Again, he’s just so good in that situation where he just sees a gap and it’s so decisive for him. Thereafter… at all times, Max had the pace and he was able to respond, we never felt we were under pressure from behind.”

McLaren were massive favourites heading into the weekend, given their dominance so far this season as well as their one-two placings in practice on Friday.

Yet while Norris faltered in qualifying, managing to claim only P4 on the grid, Piastri was unable to retain the lead at the start and, perhaps surprisingly, both McLaren cars could not reel in Verstappen out in front.

open image in gallery Verstappen clinched his second win of the season (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We were more surprised with McLaren’s lack of performance,” Horner added. “We got the car into a very good window yesterday, Max was certainly very positive about the balance and about being able to lean on the rear of the car.

That was certainly a positive. That carried into the race. We were just in a better-balanced window, which proved to be the case.

“To have the pace today, [for the first time] since Brazil last year – that’s the first time I can remember that we’ve had the pace to really pull away from the McLarens.

“It’s been a very positive weekend, we’re building a bit of momentum, which is important for the championship.”

F1 next heads to the traditional crown jewel on the calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix, next weekend.