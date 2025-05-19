‘Win it or bin it’: Christian Horner lauds Max Verstappen’s stunning overtake
Verstappen swooped around the outside of Oscar Piastri on lap one to take the lead and then cruised to victory
Christian Horner praised Max Verstappen’s “win it or bin it” attitude towards racing after his first-lap overtake on Oscar Piastri led to an impressive victory at the Emilia Romagna GP.
Verstappen, starting second on the grid, capitalised on pole-sitter Piastri leaving a gap at the first braking zone at the start of the race.
The Dutchman, criticised for his racing on lap one at the last race in Miami, stormed ahead of the McLaren here and – despite two safety car interludes – looked assured out in front in sealing his second victory of the year.
Verstappen’s win narrows the gap to Piastri in the F1 drivers’ championship to 22 points after seven races and Red Bull team principal Horner was in awe of his driver’s racing instinct on Sunday.
“Max just sent it – it was win it or bin it,” Horner said in Imola.
“Again, he’s just so good in that situation where he just sees a gap and it’s so decisive for him. Thereafter… at all times, Max had the pace and he was able to respond, we never felt we were under pressure from behind.”
McLaren were massive favourites heading into the weekend, given their dominance so far this season as well as their one-two placings in practice on Friday.
Yet while Norris faltered in qualifying, managing to claim only P4 on the grid, Piastri was unable to retain the lead at the start and, perhaps surprisingly, both McLaren cars could not reel in Verstappen out in front.
“We were more surprised with McLaren’s lack of performance,” Horner added. “We got the car into a very good window yesterday, Max was certainly very positive about the balance and about being able to lean on the rear of the car.
That was certainly a positive. That carried into the race. We were just in a better-balanced window, which proved to be the case.
“To have the pace today, [for the first time] since Brazil last year – that’s the first time I can remember that we’ve had the pace to really pull away from the McLarens.
“It’s been a very positive weekend, we’re building a bit of momentum, which is important for the championship.”
F1 next heads to the traditional crown jewel on the calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix, next weekend.
