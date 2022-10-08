For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.

But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a slower Verstappen as the pair prepared for their respective flying laps; Norris called for Verstappen to be given a penalty afterwards but the Dutchman was handed a reprimand by the stewards and keeps his pole position.

“We were on our outlap and we were all lining up to create a gap to everyone and then somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane,” explained Verstappen. “But I was on the point of accelerating and I was on very cold tyres, so I had a little moment and that’s why he had to drive around me.

“But if he had just a bit more respect for me, because everyone is anyway lining up and I don’t think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so by trying to pass me you create that kind of thing.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was also unhappy with the move made by Norris, while the decision was still under investigation by the stewards.

“There is a gentleman’s agreement between the drivers that when you get to that part of the circuit that you hold position and you file through the last corner one by one,” he said. So, Lando decided that he wants to jump the queue as they head up to that final chicane.

“They were following each other around the lap until that point. I don’t think (Max) expected it. He was warming the tyres up to start the lap. They go one-by-one through the chicane.

Max Verstappen received a reprimand for the incident with Lando Norris (Getty Images)

“They are all doing different things on the out lap and I can only assume that Lando wanted to blitz it into 130R and the chicane.”

Verstappen ultimately set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third. Esteban Ocon’s Alpine was fifth behind the Red Bull of Sergio Perez and the Mercedes pair of George Russell – who had gone fastest in Friday’s wet session – and Lewis Hamilton will start the race eighth and sixth respectively.

Verstappen will win the world title if he wins and sets the fastest lap (AFP via Getty Images)

Norris was ninth McLaren with Fernando Alonso seventh and Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin rounding out the top 10. F1 returned to Japan this year for the first time since 2019 and could see Verstappen secure another title.

The 25-year-old insists he remains fully focused on the track as the furore over the 2021 budget caps rumbles on.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Hamilton.

With the FIA set to announce their findings on Monday, Verstappen will be keen to seal this year’s title in advance of any potential fall-out.